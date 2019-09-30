Hulling stations for the 2019 black walnut harvest open Tuesday around the region.
Hammons Products said it will pay a higher opening price than last year — $16 per 100 pounds after hulling — but prices may be adjusted as the season progresses.
Brian Hammons, president of Hammons Products, based in Stockton, said harvesters should remember that time is of the essence when bringing walnuts to a hulling operation.
"We encourage folks to bring the nuts in as soon as they can after they fall," Hammons said. "They're really better quality that way, so we really stress to not let the walnuts sit in the bed of a pickup or certainly not in a plastic bag for very long at all. It becomes harder for everyone, and much more messy for huller operators. When the hulls start to deteriorate, the quality of the nuts deteriorates, too."
Harvesters are encouraged to get the nuts to a hulling station one to two days after picking, where hulling operators will run wild nuts through a machine to remove the outer green hull so the nuts can be used.
Hammons Products noted that this year’s crop of wild black walnuts could reach a harvest of 22 million pounds.
"Most of the walnuts are still in the trees," Hammons said, "but we still see a good opportunity for a decent crop. As the leaves fall off the trees, by the middle of October, the walnuts will really start to fall."
Hulling stations will be open through October, with many choosing to remain open into mid-November, as supply commands.
Hammons Products offers about 225 hulling stations across 13 states. Local walnut harvesters can bring their hauls to one of the following locations:
Aurora — Clines Equipment, 20135 Lawrence 2220, 417-830-0912.
Anderson — William Gordon, 2908 S. Missouri Highway 43, 417-669-6897.
Carthage — Dustin Hensley, 325 E. Missouri Highway 96, 417-793-0803.
Cassville — Yarnall Enterprises, 84 S. Main St., 417-847-7767.
Granby — David Lasiter, 9991 Route W, 417-658-8717.
Joplin — K&D Cattle Co., 5009 Missouri Highway 43, 574-485-4771.
La Russell — MC Feed and Cattle LLC, 318 Main St., 417-548-7351.
Lamar — Isaac Borntrager, 33A NW 50th Road, 417-214-8787.
Lockwood — Pettengill, 962 W. Missouri Highway 160, 417-505-0871.
Lockwood — Stanley Kleeman, 4219 Route NN, 417-737-3888.
MIiller — Triple H Feed LLC, 19765 Lawrence 2045, 417-749-3322.
Miller — Hunt's Hardware, 205 E. Main St., 417-229-1640.
Monett — Farm Pro, 2136 Missouri Highway 37, 417-235-0505.
Mount Vernon — Elmer Yoder, 8886 Lawrence 2097, 417-461-0988.
Neosho — Southside Feed, 1541 Industrial Drive, 417-451-0411.
Seligman — Stanley Walnut, 28054 Hickory St., 417-662-3611.
Stockton — Hammons Stockton, 105 Hammons Drive, 417-276-5181.
Verona — Levi Yoder, 17243 Route P, 417-489-2680.
Oswego, Kan. — Mark Weatherford, 2341 11500 Road.
Jay, Okla. — B&L Feed, 2217 S. Main St., 417-207-2389.
Wyandotte, Okla. — John Zimmerman, 66301 E. Highway 60, 918-961-0478.
Details: black-walnuts.com.
“The Midwest is the only place in the world where Black Walnuts are collected and sold on a large scale, so it’s something that is very unique and special to these rural communities.”
— Brian Hammons, president of Hammons Products in Stockton, Missouri.
