Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, will host its 18th annual Bleed Red blood drive next week.
Donation hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 14, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Joplin Donor Center at Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
Donors during the drive will receive a voucher for two general admission tickets to a Springfield Cardinals game on July 29 or July 30, an event T-shirt with the Springfield Cardinals team logo and one general admission ticket to the Ozark Empire Fair from Hardee’s.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Details: www.cbco.org/bleedred.
