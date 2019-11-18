PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas Crossing Casino has made a three-year investment at the Foundry at Block22 in downtown Pittsburg by becoming the first founding member with a $60,000 total commitment, Pittsburg State University announced Monday.
The partnership provides an opportunity for the casino to support innovation and entrepreneurism.
“The Foundry at Block22 is helping to grow the next generation of creators and innovators,” said Shawn Naccarato, PSU’s chief strategy officer and head of university strategic initiatives for Block22. “We’re pleased that Kansas Crossing has chosen to be a part of that.”
More than 16,000 square feet of space in the Foundry features a makerspace, business incubator, co-working space, conference rooms and a large meeting space. Foundry memberships are offered on a variety of levels and feature benefits, including access to the makerspace, admission to social events, open and dedicated desk space, and contest participation.
“We are honored to be the very first founding member of the Foundry,” said Doug Fisher, Kansas Crossing’s general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with PSU and the entire community for many years to come.”
Block22 is a mixed-use development involving Pittsburg State University, the city of Pittsburg and the Vecino Group, a Springfield-based real estate developer. The parties invested approximately $18 million to restore and renovate four historic downtown buildings — Commerce, Baxter, National Bank and Opera House Hotel.
The buildings were turned into student housing, offices and homes for small businesses, including restaurants and coffee shops, in addition to the Foundry.
