PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration is open for two learning opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners later this month at Block22 in downtown Pittsburg.
The Business Life-Cycle Summit will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Block22’s Community Room between Root Coffeehouse and The Foundry, 402 N. Broadway.
It will feature speakers who have been successful business leaders and are considered experts in their field. There also will be a session on succession planning. Lunch will be provided. It is free to attend; RSVPs are encouraged online at bit.ly/2M5uNcQ.
The summit is a collaborative effort by Arvest Bank and Pittsburg State University.
“Arvest Bank continues to support the business community of Pittsburg and the surrounding communities. Small business is the lifeblood of the communities we live and work in,” said Jared Turnbull, community market president at Arvest Bank, in a statement. “They must be successful over the long term to keep their community economically sound and societally vibrant.”
The 3-Day Startup will be held Friday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Community Room at Block22.
Defined as a campus workshop that teaches entrepreneurial skills to university students in an extreme hands-on environment, it’s being coordinated by Lynn Murray, director of outreach and marketing and an associate professor of marketing in PSU’s Kelce College of Business.
The workshop is free to undergraduate and graduate students. Registration is required by Monday at bit.ly/2nC7sal.
On the first day, a facilitator will lead the group through brainstorming, preliminary pitches/feedback and team selection modules. The second day emphasizes business model generation; teams will focus on customer discovery, structured mentorship, intermediate pitches and feedback sessions. The third day will consist of pitch workshops and final pitches/demos before a panel of mentors and investors.
“Students don’t need to have an idea; the process will address idea generation,” Murray said in a statement. “And the skills they pick up will be applicable whether they choose to open their own business or to use their skills helping a nonprofit, serving in a governmental role or working with an existing firm.”
