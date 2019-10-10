Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has continued its urgent appeal for immediate donations of all type O bloods. This is the second week the center has reported critically low reserve levels of types O-Positive and O-Negative blood, with less than a one-day supply on-hand.
The following donor centers are available across the Ozarks.
JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, North Park Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
SPRINGFIELD: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, 220 W. Plainview Road.
BENTONVILLE, ARK.: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, 1400 SE Walton Blvd.
SPRINGDALE, ARK: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, 3503 S. Thompson Road.
Donors may also visit cbco.org to find a nearby blood drive.
Details: 417-227-5376.
