Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area hospitals, will host its Fuel, Food or Film blood drive on Friday.
Officials say the blood drive is needed to boost blood reserves ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Donors on Friday will receive two free tickets to Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo plus one of the following:
• Fuel: a $10 Kum & Go gas card.
• Food: one item from a selection of gift cards, coupons or other free food items from local and national restaurants.
• Film: a $10 Fandango movie pass, redeemable at most area movie theaters.
The Joplin Donor Center is located in Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road. Hours of operation on Friday are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
Donor centers also are located in Springfield and in Springdale and Bentonville in Northwest Arkansas. All will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.