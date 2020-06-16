If the pages of The Joplin Globe have been any indication over the past few weeks, area residents have found no shortage of ways to help one another during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many have contributed to a number of organizations and foundations that in turn help agencies working with some of the most vulnerable in our communities. But there's another way people can help if they're able: by donating blood.
Local blood banks report a desperate need for donations. "We've been under a critical appeal for blood over the past several weeks," said Chris Pilgrim, spokesperson for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. "As hospitals have ramped back up their demand, our blood usage is nearly back to normal. But our blood drives have been canceled."
You can learn more in tomorrow's story from Joe Hadsall, our digital editor, and photographer Laurie Sisk.
We're also working on:
- A follow-up to Monday night's Joplin City Council meeting, wherein reporter Debby Woodin will round up the rest of the council's business that didn't make it into today's report.
- A report about a new tourism campaign being launched in Northeast Oklahoma.
- An update on ZAF Energy Systems and a new contract for its nickel-zinc battery cells.
You'll find all of this and more at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition. Have a great evening.
