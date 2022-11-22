Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, seeks donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
All participants who donate during the Thanks-for-Giving Blood Drive will be automatically entered into a drawing for a new unlocked 128GB midnight iPhone 14, valued at more than $800. Donors will also receive a Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, while supplies last.
Special donation hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Joplin Donor Center at Northpark Mall. Donor centers will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
