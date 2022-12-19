Blood donations are sought ahead of the holidays by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities.
The Miracle of Giving blood drive will be held the next two Fridays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. The Joplin Donor Center is located inside Northpark Mall.
Donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, a “Miracle of Giving” campfire mug and a $10 Casey’s gas gift card. Donors also will be automatically entered to win a $1,000 gas gift card, courtesy of Youngblood Auto Group.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at www.cbco.org/miracle/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.