Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, is partnering with three area attractions to help boost the region’s blood supply.
Successful donors in April and May will receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets, valued at up to $74, to the Discovery Center in Springfield, Beyond the Lens in Branson or the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas. Donors also will receive a free T-shirt.
The Joplin Donor Center is located inside Northpark Mall.
Go to cbco.org/spring-fun to schedule an appointment.
