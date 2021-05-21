As of last week, there was less than a one-day supply of Type A and Type O blood, according to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, which provides blood to local hospital patients.
More than 50,000 donations of blood are required each year to meet the local transfusion needs of the Joplin area.
Donations center locations are:
• Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Springfield Donor Centers, 220 W. Plainview Road (Monday through Sunday) and 3503 S. Thompson (Monday through Friday).
• Bentonville (Ark.) Donor Center, 1400 SE Walton Blvd., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.