Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, will hold a blood drive in Joplin on Friday, May 26, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Donation hours at the Joplin Donor Center, inside Northpark Mall, are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donors will receive a T-shirt and a Casey's gift card valued at up to $100, while supplies last. They also will receive a voucher for two tickets to Beyond the Lens! in Branson, the Discovery Center in Springfield or the Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.
