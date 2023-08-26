Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area hospitals, will host a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 1, to ensure a strong blood supply before the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Donors will receive two free admissions to the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield and also choose from one of three additional rewards:
• A $10 Casey’s gas card.
• A $10 Sonic gift card.
• A $10 Fandango movie voucher.
The Joplin Donor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at 101 N. Range Line Road in Northpark Mall. It will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/fun/ or by calling 417-227-5006.
