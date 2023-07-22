Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, needs blood donors to ensure a strong summer blood supply and help avoid typical summer blood shortages for local use.
A blood drive is scheduled from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Joplin Elks Lodge ballroom, 1802 W. 26th St.
Successful donors will receive a voucher for free ice cream and a "Chillin' in the Ozarks" T-shirt.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment by going to http://www.cbco.org/donate-blood or by calling 417-227-5006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.