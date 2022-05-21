Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barton and Jasper. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. The heavy rainfall has ended, but residual flooding continues in the warned area. - This includes the following low water crossings... Muddy Creek at Highway 126 and Dry Fork at Pine Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carthage, Lamar, Jasper, Alba, Purcell, Carytown, Asbury and Neck City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&