Donors who give blood at one of four local Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donation centers later this week could walk away with up to $100 in gas money.
The blood drive will take place on Friday. The Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-in donors will be welcome, but appointments are encouraged at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
Other donation centers are located in Springfield and in Springdale and Bentonville in Northwest Arkansas. All four centers will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
Participating donors at Friday's blood drive will receive a T-shirt and a Kum & Go gift card, while supplies last. The gift cards will range in value from $10 to $100.
Officials with the Springfield-based Community Blood Center of the Ozarks say area blood reserves need boosting ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
"This is an important blood drive as we head into the long holiday weekend and summer," said Michelle Teter, media relations representative. "Blood needs in area hospitals tend to increase during the summer months, while donations tend to decrease due to the loss of most of our high school and college blood drives. During these times, we depend on our holiday heroes who step up to help ensure that we have a strong blood supply for local patients."
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 hospitals across the region, including Joplin-area hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.