The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the Joplin VA Clinic, 3015 Connecticut Ave., for a blood drive.
Blood donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Masks are required.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and also will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 in plane or train fare or gas.
Appointments are recommended; schedule one at cbco.org/donate-blood and use the code 3168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.