Freeman Hospital West will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in its conference rooms in support of Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, which is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to more than 40 area hospitals.
Donors 17 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate.
Donors get a chance to win a weekly mystery prize valued at $200 for donating by July 31. They can keep the prize or give it back for a chance to win the campaign’s grand prize of $5,000. They also will receive a free T-shirt.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood.
