The Community Blood Centers of the Ozarks will conduct several drives this week.
At all blood centers in October, participants will receive a Community Blood Centers of the Ozarks campfire mug. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID.
Donations may be made at the following locations today through Friday.
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• RIVERTON, KAN.: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Riverton High School, 7120 SE 70th St.
• COLUMBUS, KAN.: 1 to 5:30 p.m. today, Columbus Community Building, 320 E. Maple St.
• LAMAR: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, First Christian Church, 1208 Walnut St.
• SENECA: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Seneca High School, 1110 Neosho St.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
