The American Red Cross said blood and platelet donors are needed, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
All who donate from June 30 through July 10 will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Christian Church of Carl Junction, 103 Hodge Drive.
• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Church of the Nazarene, 2000 Grand in Carthage.
• 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Peace Lutheran Church, 3100 N. St. Louis Ave. in Joplin.
