MIAMI, Okla. — A bluegrass concert and a big-screen showing of “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” will take place at the Coleman Theatre on Saturday.
The production, which combines a concert by The Message with the movie, is the next contribution created by the Ottawa County Music Tribute Committee.
Debbie East, one of the founding members of the tribute committee, said the group has tried to have one live musical offering each month. Most have taken place outdoors, weather permitting, due to COVID-19. Saturday’s effort is moving indoors at the request of musicians and volunteers because of the heat that is forecast to ramp back up over the weekend.
The Message, led by David Bridges, is a bluegrass-gospel group founded in 1995 in Nashville. The group’s album, “The Messages,” was released in 1998 and reached No. 61 on the Top 100 bluegrass/gospel albums of 1999.
The group appeared on “Late Night Opry” on WSM Radio as part of “The Mac Wiseman Bluegrass Hour” in February 2000. Today, the group is composed of Bridges, who serves as the senior pastor at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Grove, Dan Day, Alan Sanders, Tim Smalley and Alan Shelton.
Shelton, a guitar builder and musician originally from Miami, taught lessons for decades. One of his beginning guitar students was Miami’s Steve Gaines, of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Shelton will take part in a meet and greet during the intermission between the concert and movie, where he will answer questions and sign autographs.
The other celebrity in attendance will be Willamae, a mix of Minnie Pearl and Lucille Ball, portrayed by Patti Beth Anderson, of Grove.
East said Willamae’s brand of humor invites lots of laughter as she tells tales about herself and her family, and and pokes a bit of fun at good sports in the audience.
The event is free and open to the public. East said it’s a way to give back to the community and to provide support for area musicians of multiple genres.
Upcoming events, set for September to December, are in the works. East said they will feature a variety of styles.
“Our goal is to give young kids, starting their first bands, a place to play along with experience, to help them move forward,” East said.
The concert is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Coleman Theatre, 103 N. Main St. in Miami, with the movie to follow. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Sponsors of the event include North Farms, Grand River School of Performing Arts and AB Sound, all located in Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.