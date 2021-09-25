CARL JUNCTION — The annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival has become a community tradition in the past 24 years.
So when it had to be canceled because of the pandemic in 2020, as former Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce Director Gary Stubblefield said, “it left a hole in our hearts.”
It’s hard to be certain, but that may have contributed to the huge crowds that filled up Carl Junction’s Center Creek Park on Saturday for the 2021 festival.
“There were so many things last year that kind of left a hole in our hearts,” Stubblefield said. “There were a lot of things we didn’t get to do, but for this community and the thousands that come to Carl Junction for this particular festival, it was a hole in our hearts. This is when people see each other who haven’t seen each other for years. But that was all the more reason they came back strong this year.”
E.C. and Helen McCormack have been driving from Cherokee, Kansas, to Carl Junction every year for 10 years for the Bluegrass Festival, and they won’t be missing it until something stops them from coming.
“The reason I come here is I like the music,” E.C. said.
“It’s worth the drive,” Helen added. “We just wouldn’t miss it. We’ll be here next year if its here and we’re here. We’ve been out here in the rain, we’ve been here in the cold. We were here when they canceled it at noon,” she added referring to a year when storms forced planners to cancel the event at noon.
First festival
It may be the 24th year for the event, but it’s the first for new Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce Director Cavanaugh Studyvin.
“Even being a girl who grew up in Carthage, I have never been to the Bluegrass Festival,” Studyvin said. “But I live in Carl Junction now, and I’m happy to be here. It’s my first Bluegrass Festival and it’s going great, I’m very happy.”
Studyvin said the event featured a lineup of 10 bands playing from 9 a.m. to p.m. on Saturday in addition to the bands that played at the pre-festival concert at the school district’s Stark Auditorium.
There were also 20 food vendors, almost 50 crafts, artists and business booths, and a car show with more than 60 classic vehicles.
Also on offered were bounce houses, a local petting zoo and vendors for kids as well as a beer and wine garden for adults.
Studyvin said she missed out on planning a festival in 2020, and she admitted to having a jitter or two as she helped park cars on Saturday.
“I was nervous,” she said. “I’ve planned many events but not on a scale this big, and honestly I couldn’t do it without our committee members. We’ve got six committee members that helped me plan this, and without them I’d be lost. I’m going off of years of their experience too and they’re here volunteering.”
Studyvin said as much fun as this year’s festival was, she’s already getting questions about the 25th festival in 2022.
“I’ve actually got a lot of people coming up to me today saying next year’s the big birthday, 25th anniversary, and I tell them we have already started looking and planning,” she said. “Even today as we look at what’s happening, what to bring back, what bands we want to bring back with the nostalgia of the 25th.”
A community tradition
Dixie Asbell moved to Carl Junction about 20 years ago from Carthage, so she knows about a community tradition having participated in the Maple Leaf Festival there.
“This is Carl Junction’s festival, it gets thousands of people each year,” she said. “I’ve been in this town 20 years. I’ve been here every year and usually connected to this welcoming committee. This festival, the thing is there’s such a wide variety of people it appeals to. You may not just be a bluegrass fan but just the festivities and being here, the food, the fun, seeing people you haven’t seen all year long from all over everywhere.”
Jon Haffner and his wife, Serena, have been coming from Carthage to see the festival for about three or four years.
“We enjoy the music and the smells, the food,” Jon said. “We took in a little bit of the car show, like maybe a little bit of a warmup for Maple Leaf that’s coming up in Carthage. It has become a tradition here. It’s really nearby. and Center Creek Park is a nice park setting. This is even better than Municipal Park at home.”
Wisdom’s legacy
Randy Corbin was sitting in the audience taking in the bands as they played.
Corbin, a musician himself, had his time on the stage with his group, the Picker’s Post Band, at 9 a.m. and around 11:30 he was just an interested spectator.
But 24 years ago, Corbin and a small group of Carl Junction residents had an idea that blossomed into Saturday’s festival.
Corbin said it was his neighbor across the street, the late Carl Junction Mayor Jim Wisdom, who had the idea.
“I was going to a festival in the summer of 1998 and our former mayor, Jim Wisdom, saw me and asked where are you going,” Corbin said. “I said I’m going to Clinton to a bluegrass festival. He said what would it take to put one on in the park? I said money. So when I got back, he came over and we talked and he gave me $1,000 out of his pocket, and he said I want you to meet someone. He introduced me to Pat Smith, and Pat headed up the festival. She was on the park board I believe, but she headed up the festival, everything except the music, and I took care of the music. Our first festival was on a flatbed right there under that big tree, and there were five groups.”
Corbin played with “No Cash Value,” so he was one of the first musicians to play in the first Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival. He said Saturday’s event looked nothing like that early festival.
Corbin said one of Wisdom’s main goals was to show off Center Creek Park, which Wisdom called a gem.
“It’s not even a diamond in the rough, it’s just a diamond,” Corbin said about the shaded park along the banks of Center Creek. “I organized the music for the first 16 festivals. The last band played at 6 p.m. and by 6:30 we had everything picked up and cleaned, and we went home. The next day I would come down here, I always wanted to do a walk-around just to make sure, and the feeling was still there. You could almost hear the music in the trees. It’s just a very special place.
“See that metal bench right in the middle of the park? That bench is put in here by the family of Jim Wisdom, his boys put that there. and also inside the pavilion inside the back wall is a dedication to Jim Wisdom.”
Commented
