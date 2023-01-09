About the park

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield is located at 5242 S. State Highway ZZ in Republic. The 2,433-acre park marks the location of what park officials say is the second major battle in the Civil War, fought Aug. 10, 1861. It was the first major battle fought west of the Mississippi River and involved a larger Confederate army of about 11,000 men, commanded by Gens. Benjamin McCulloch and Sterling Price, and a Union army of about 5,400 men commanded by Gen. Nathaniel Lyon. The Confederates defeated Lyon’s army, and Lyon became the first general killed in the Civil War. Casualties were estimated at 1,235 Union soldiers and 1,095 Confederates.