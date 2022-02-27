U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he isn’t imposing any conditions on his support for the eventual winner of the Republican primary to succeed him.
Blunt was asked about the GOP primary at a news conference after his recent address to the Missouri House. He used his address to push plans to expand broadband access throughout the state and to chide the Missouri Senate for failing to pass a congressional redistricting map before filing for the eight seats opened Feb. 22.
Speaking to reporters afterward, Blunt talked politics about the seat he is giving up after two terms.
As he has said before, Blunt said he wants to stay out of the primary that has attracted 15 candidates, including former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.
“I am going to support the Republican nominee,” Blunt said.
Blunt lost a hotly contested primary for governor in 1992, and the lingering divisions helped elect Mel Carnahan as Missouri’s first Democratic governor in 12 years.
Blunt said he has worked with many of the candidates over the years.
“I hope this works itself out without my involvement,” Blunt said.
It is clear that it will be hard to close divisions in the GOP after the primary if Greitens prevails. After filing Feb. 22, Hartzler said she would not support Greitens if he wins and cited the scandal that helped drive him from office in 2018.
“It is not conservative to tie a woman up in your basement and assault her,” Hartzler said.
Blunt also dismissed former Sen. Jack Danforth’s effort to enlist a Republican-leaning centrist to join the race as an independent.
“I think the Republican candidate needs to be the candidate that Missouri Republicans and conservatives rally around, and I will be supporting the Republican candidate,” Blunt said.
In his address to the House, Blunt said that reaching every Missouri household with broadband internet connections is essential for supporting work, education and health care. Broadband opens opportunities that allow people to work remotely and live where they please, he said.
Gov. Mike Parson’s budget for the coming fiscal year provides more than $300 million to improve broadband access and speeds, using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges, Blunt said, but it also “brought into focus the desire of people to live where they want to live and be connected to the greater society.”
