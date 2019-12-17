The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday night set the amount debt needed for the district to build an elementary school at Dover Hill and add classrooms at Kelsey Norman Elementary.
With a 6-0 vote, board members approved a resolution that establishes ballot language for the April bond issue election. The district will ask for $25 million in bonds for the projects without raising its current debt service tax rate, which is currently set at 91 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Instead, it would extend the length of time taxpayers pay that rate for 20 years. The election date is April 7.
Initial estimates of the cost of the school to be built at Dover Hill are about $19.6 million. It would house up to 450 students from Columbia and West Central elementaries, which are both aging buildings.
The bond issue would also fund a classroom expansion at Kelsey Norman Elementary. Superintendent Melinda Moss said that the district would have better estimates of construction costs as it presents information about the project to voters.
"I think we also have about $2.875 million budgeted for the Kelsey Norman expansion," Moss said after the meeting. "We will work extremely hard to stay on budget."
Architects with Corner Greer and Associates met with Columbia and West Central parents and other taxpayers last week to discuss design priorities of the new building. Designs and a site plan are expected to be submitted to the district by mid-January.
The city of Joplin last week announced an intent to donate more than 17 acres of parkland at the site, located at Main Street and Murphy Boulevard, to the school district for building the school. The donation is contingent upon a successful election for construction, and requires the district to fund traffic studies and improvements, as well as pay for the demolition of the two vacated elementary buildings.
In other meeting business:
• The board approved a plan to add or upgrade security cameras at each elementary school.
With a 6-0 vote, the board accepted a $225,853 proposal from a Joplin business, Total Electronics Contracting, that would add 161 indoor and 62 outdoor cameras at the schools, as well as hardware, wiring and servers. The Joplin Schools Foundation provided $130,000 of the price tag through fundraising efforts; the remaining $95,853 is an expenditure that was approved for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The need for security cameras at each school has been noted in several different areas, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations. A district safety and security committee has been working on the issue since April 2018, according to written documentation for the meeting.
The new internet-based system will grant authorized users the ability to view cameras remotely on a variety of devices.
• The district approved a calendar for the 2020-21 school year that pushes the start and end dates back to Monday, Aug. 24, and Monday, May 24.
The late starts and finishes are required under a new Missouri law that mandates schools must not start more than 14 days before the first Monday in September. Proponents of the law said it would help Missouri's tourism industry, but school organizations argued that it removed flexibility and control from local districts.
The new schedule offers a two-week Christmas break from Dec. 21 to Jan.1, as well as a three-day Thanksgiving holiday and a spring break that runs from Friday, March 19, to Friday, March 26. Keeping those holidays led to an imbalance between the fall and spring semesters, which will be 78 and 91 days, respectively.
"One challenge the legislation gave us was that it was difficult to even up the semesters," Moss said. "It's not what's best for kids to come back after a break and then take finals."
