Times may be changing when it comes to marijuana and the law in Missouri, but that won’t matter on Joplin school properties.
The Board of Education on Tuesday night gave initial approval to a policy that makes it clear that, despite the change in Missouri law that allows people to have marijuana for medical purposes, all drugs, including medical marijuana, are still prohibited at school activities and properties.
The board voted unanimously, without questions from members, to approve the prohibition and a number of other policy changes and clarifications at its regular meeting.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said the policy change was recommended by the Missouri School Boards' Association because of the 2018 ballot initiative approved by voters to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow personal possession of marijuana for medical purposes.
The board will vote on the policies again at its November meeting before they are officially adopted.
Conflicting laws
Sachetta said medical marijuana will be treated the same as weapons, any drugs, alcohol or tobacco products.
“If it’s brought to our attention that someone has medical marijuana, or we suspect it, what we would do is ask that they take it off the campus, or leave, one or the other,” Sachetta said. “In talking with our SRO (school resource officer), it would be like someone who has a gun and has a license to carry a gun but isn’t a law enforcement officer. Even if they have a permit to carry, we would ask them to leave and take the gun off the premises, if they are a visitor. It may be legal for them to have it in the rest of the community, but not on our campus.”
Sachetta said the medical marijuana case is unusual because state law and federal law are in conflict. Marijuana is still an illegal substance under federal law despite the changes in state law.
“There’s a little bit of a conflict, and it’s unusual because usually everything lines up pretty well,” Sachetta said. “If there is a federal statute or if there’s federal case law that comes from the Supreme Court, I think we all know that’s the law of the land, so whenever you get a state law and federal law that are in conflict, we still try to follow both, but we have to default to what the federal law is. I think that’s what we’re trying to do here, and we’re trying to make sure we’re specific about it.”
Custodial disputes
The same policy also includes a provision on student visitation to clarify the district’s position in cases where custody of a child is in dispute.
The new policy states that “in general, visitors to district property are not allowed to speak directly with students unless it is part of the district’s education program or a parent or guardian has given permission.”
The policy gives district employees discretion to prohibit a parent, guardian or other relative from visiting a student at school “if there is a current dispute regarding custody or visitation of the student, or if district employees are uncertain as to whether a person may legally have contact with a student.”
Sachetta said the policy clarifies the district’s position that district employees should not be forced to mediate between parents or relatives involved in disputes.
“In custody situations, it’s not our place to take a position on them,” Sachetta said. “We want to make sure we’re working with students’ parents who are listed to be the guardians of the student and make sure that if there is anything that happens at the school that the child is taken care of at school.”
In other business
• The board voted unanimously to pay off early more than $11 million in loans known as certificates of participation the district took out in 2017 to pay for construction related to the 2011 Joplin tornado.
Assistant Superintendent Ron Lankford said the loans were scheduled to be paid off in 2020 but that the district could save about $40,000 by paying them off in November 2019.
“By paying them off early, that’s interest we do not have to pay,” Lankford said.
• The board also voted to buy 33 new laptop computers for the Franklin Technical Center’s respiratory care program at a cost of $22,235.
