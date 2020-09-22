Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for a busy night, with the Joplin Board of Education and Joplin City Council planning meetings.
Board of education members will again try to vote on parameters for reopening Joplin High School on a traditional schedule. Currently, students alternate days in a system designed to increase social distancing, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. Board members will also review updated designs for an elementary school to be built at Dover Hill.
In City Hall, the council will meet for the first of two worksessions devoted to the fiscal year 2021 budget. Tonight's agenda calls for a line-item review of the proposed budget, which calls for $110 million in expenditures and $123 million in revenues. Other sessions will be held Wednesday, and possibly Thursday.
We'll have the results of both of those meetings in tomorrow's Globe: Managing Editor Emily Younker and veteran city reporter Debby Woodin will cover the latest.
Additionally, we'll have reports about:
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft stopping in Carthage to talk about voting options.
A new golf course in Branson designed by Tiger Woods.
The conference football games Pittsburg State University added through a partnership with two other MIAA schools.
We hope you have a relaxing evening on the first day of fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.