Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday afternoon along a fence line at the EaglePicher Technologies plant in Joplin.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said police were notified at 1:11 p.m. that an EaglePicher employee had spotted a body outside a fence line of the plant at 1216 W. C St. He said detectives are in the process of trying to determine the man's cause of death.
The identity of the deceased has not been made public yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.