Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday afternoon along a fence line at the EaglePicher Technologies plant in Joplin.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said police were notified at 1:11 p.m. that an EaglePicher employee had spotted a body outside a fence line of the plant at 1216 W. C St. He said detectives are in the process of trying to determine the man's cause of death.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public yet.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Recommended for you