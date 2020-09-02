Authorities have identified a body that was found in July on property southwest of Joplin as that of a Carthage man whose death was determined to be a homicide.
The body is that of Michael James Hall, 41, who was identified from dental records, according to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings. Hall had been reported missing to the Newton County Sheriff's Department on July 24.
The sheriff's department is not releasing the cause of death at this time, but said it is a homicide and is under investigation.
The body was described as "badly decomposed" at the time it was discovered on July 28 at 3517 Cherry Road. Newton County deputies and Joplin police had gone to the property intending to conduct a search after receiving a tip that there was a body in some woods on the property.
When authorities arrived at the location, shots were fired at them as they attempted to serve a search warrant for the property. A standoff ensued with kidnapping suspect and fugitive Freddie Tilton, 47, of Joplin, who finally surrendered when special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams shot tear gas into the residence where he was holed up.
The body was located shortly after the standoff concluded.
After Tilton was arrested, he was transferred into the custody of federal authorities on federal charges in connection with the kidnapping of a woman on July 19 in Neosho.
Tilton and Alvin D. Boyer, 35, of Rogers, Arkansas, are charged with luring a former girlfriend of Tilton's to a room at the Booneslick Lodge in Neosho, where Tilton allegedly assaulted her.
A witness called police and went to the room and knocked on the door. A male voice answered that he was getting dressed. When the door sprang open, a woman who was bleeding and bruised ran out. Tilton allegedly climbed out a back window of the room and escaped the scene.
Boyer remains a fugitive, the sheriff said.
