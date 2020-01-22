GIRARD, Kan. — The Crawford County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in a ditch at Opolis.
Sheriff Danny Smith said the department received a 911 call at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday reporting the body.
Deputies located the body on the south side of the intersection of Second and Walnut streets in the west ditch, the sheriff said.
The Crawford County deputy coroner took custody of the body and it was transported to Kansas City for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The sheriff said that investigators know the identity of the woman but are not releasing it yet because they are in the process of confirming the identity and notifying the next of kin.
Opolis is an unincorporated community in the southeast corner of the county, north of Kansas Highway 171.
