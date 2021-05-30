NEOSHO, Mo. — A search for the body of a missing 12-year-old girl, lost Wednesday to swift waters in Shoal Creek, ended Sunday with a recovery.
Kaylin Brown's body was located at about 6:45 p.m. about 3.26 miles downstream from Lime Kiln Park, according to a press release from the Neosho Police Department. Her body was recovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at about 8 p.m., and transported to Clark's Funeral Home in Neosho.
The recovery caps a search that was delayed by severe storms on Thursday and rising floodwaters on Friday. Officials with the Missouri State Water Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Newton County Search and Rescue, Rapid Response Services and others assisted the Neosho fire and police departments with the search.
