GALENA, Kan. — A boil water advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for a portion of the Galena public water supply system located in Cherokee County. The area affected is all homes north of Windsor Street in Galena.
State officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, state officials said.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. People with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
