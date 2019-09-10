JANE, Mo. — A bomb threat forced an evacuation Monday night of the Walmart store in Jane.
McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said the store received the bomb threat about 8 p.m. Sheriff's deputies and local firefighters responded to the scene and the store was evacuated while a security sweep of the store was conducted.
Hall said nothing suspicious was found inside the store and Walmart management made the decision to have employees return to work and reopen for business.
Hall said investigators are working with the business in an effort to determine who made the telephone call claiming there was bomb in the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.