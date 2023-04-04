NEOSHO, Mo. — A bond hearing has been rescheduled for a Seneca woman charged in a 2021 fatal car crash.
Jessica Oliver, 31, is being held without bond in the Newton County Jail. Oliver appeared in court Tuesday morning by video from the jail before Associate Judge Christine Rhoades.
She was charged March 23 with felony driving while intoxicated and causing the death of Ilyas Jabbar Qawishabazz Sr., 55, of rural Joplin. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Oliver crossed the centerline on Missouri Highway 43 and hit Qawishabazz's southbound vehicle head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's fiancee waited 17 months without word from the patrol or any other authority on the results of the investigation into why Oliver crossed the centerline and what charges, if any, were to be fired. The fiancee, Elizabeth Skow, filed a complaint with the patrol Jan. 27.
The Joplin Globe, after filing two open records requests that did not result in any new information regarding the crash being provided, contacted the patrol's headquarters Feb. 28. A lieutenant replied that the case was being investigated and results would be submitted to the Newton County prosecutor.
The reports were finally submitted to the prosecutor's office in March after the patrol obtained a subpoena for Oliver's blood alcohol content results from when she was hospitalized.
She lost part of a leg in the crash.
On Tuesday, the judge asked Oliver if she had hired an attorney yet to represent her. Oliver said she had not been successful with that yet and is still represented by a public defender.
The judge told Oliver that a bond hearing could proceed or a hearing date could be reset to allow more time for Oliver to hire representation. Oliver indicated she would prefer a new court date and the judge reset it for April 17.
Oliver asked if the judge if she would grant electronic monitoring so Oliver could be released from jail to obtain a prosthetic leg and get out of a wheelchair. The judge indicated that would be a matter to be heard at the future bond hearing.
The judge, after issuing an arrest warrant for Oliver, ordered her held without bond as a danger to the community.
Oliver also faces a charge of probation revocation in Jasper County where she pleaded guilty in a 2018 case of fraudulent use of a debit card and was granted probation.
