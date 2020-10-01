Bond reduction denied in baby abuse case

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County Circuit court judge this week denied a bond reduction for a Carthage father who authorities say admitted violently shaking his baby daughter.
Hunter Kelley, 21, is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond on two counts of felony abuse or neglect of a child and one count of felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley denied the bond request, citing him as a flight risk due to the prison time he could face, according to online court records.
Additional charges also could be filed, prosecutors said in court documents. “At this time, the prognosis is that if (she) survives, her ‘quality of life will be very poor.’”
An affidavit filed in the cases states the 2-month-old child suffered serious physical injury to the brain by shaking. She suffered a rib fracture and internal bleeding. The document also states that she required a ventilator to breathe, had little brain activity and that it was unknown if she will survive.
“Kelley failed to get immediate care after knowingly causing her to lose consciousness without reporting the incidents to medical care facilities or law enforcement,” the probable-cause affidavit said.
The first incident took place Sept. 1 when he shook his daughter so hard that she stopped breathing. The document says that after he performed CPR, he didn’t seek immediate medical attention for her and instead chose to wait several days. As a result, she had to be placed on a respirator.
The second incident took place Sept. 12 after the baby’s mother called 911 when she heard her crying out in pain and was unresponsive, court records said. Kelley admitted getting upset at the baby when she wouldn’t fall asleep and shook her four times, according to the affidavit.
Carthage police arrived at the scene about 2 a.m. Sept. 12 when Kelley was performing CPR on the baby. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage and later transported to a hospital in Springfield.
Kelley's next court appearance is scheduled on Oct. 21.
