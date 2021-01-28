Members of the Joplin Industrial Development Authority on Thursday approved a request from the developers of 32nd Street Place to issue sales tax revenue bonds to help fund early costs of the project.
The developer, Woodsonia of Joplin, plans to redevelop a 60-acre site south of 32nd Street and east of Range Line Road for a $188 million retail, commercial and residential development. It would be anchored by a Menards home improvement store.
Developers were authorized by the Joplin City Council in August to form a community improvement district that would add 1 cent to sales tax assessments within the boundaries of the district, except for Menards, which chose not to be part of the CID.
The sales tax is expected to generate about $21 million in revenue. That is expected to net about $15 million in upfront financing from bond investors, who would be repaid with the CID sales tax proceeds. The money will be used to fund street development and redevelopment and other infrastructure costs needed to get the project off the ground.
Attorneys for the JIDA board said Thursday that the bond agreement does not obligate the board to any debt on the bonds. The bond investments would extend for 20 years. It also does not affect the authority's credit, the board was told. In return, the authority will receive annual payments for issuance of the bonds. The first payment next year will be more than $16,000.
Drew Snyder, president of Woodsonia, told the City Council in December that site preparation and infrastructure construction will take about a year.
Woodsonia will remodel a former restaurant building south of Sam's Club to move the offices of the BKD accounting firm from a building farther north on Hammons Boulevard.
Preparations call for moving Hammons Boulevard, including at its intersection with 32nd Street, several feet east and rebuilding Hammons Boulevard and East Hammons Boulevard to city standards before turning them over to the city for maintenance. Currently, those two streets are officially private roads and are not maintained by the city.
Planned improvements also include building a new bypass around the Sam’s Club store to intersect with 36th Street as it comes into the Sam’s Club parking lot.
Site preparation also includes clearing trees and cleaning up mining remnants left on the property years ago.
"Once that’s completed, then Menards should be in a position to start construction on their store," Snyder told the council at a December meeting.
The authority in October approved a request to issue $16 million in securities to provide funds for construction of Menards. In that role, the JIDA board assists in obtaining tax incentives for the project but, like with Thursday's agreement, is not obligated for the debt.
