In celebration of National Library Week, the Friends of the Joplin Public Library will host a book fundraiser from Sunday, April 16, through Saturday, April 29.
Funds raised during the event will go toward purchasing new books to add to the library's circulation.
Donors can give $25 to the friends group to purchase a single book, $100 to purchase a stack of books or $250 or more to purchase a shelf of books. Donors also can elect to put their name on a special recognition decal to be displayed in the library.
Donations can be made at the library’s circulation desk or on the friends group’s website at friendsofthejpl.org.
The Friends of the Joplin Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support beyond the library’s operating budget. Membership is open to individuals, families, businesses and other organizations regardless of card-holder status or city of residence.
Details: friendsofthejpl.org.
