CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Family Literacy Council has a gift idea for people who might be running low on money but still need to find gifts for little ones in their lives: Take two or three books from any of its Little Free Libraries throughout Carthage and turn them into gifts or stocking stuffers that could have a big impact on a child’s learning.
A few of the books in the Little Free Libraries are new, and many are gently used, but they’re all in good condition and can be a key to helping a child become an avid reader.
“There are some nice books that we pass through,” said Larry Hartman, a member of the board of directors for Carthage Family Literacy Council. “With a little work of looking through a Little Free Library you could find a couple or three nice books that would make a nice gift for a child or a nice stocking stuffer for Christmas morning. It would be excellent, and it would be that encouragement to read that we’re so tuned to.”
The literacy council has Little Free Libraries scattered across Carthage. Locations include Fair Acres Family Y, several elementary schools, Grace Episcopal Church on Chestnut Street and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce office.
Hartman said board members each take a couple of libraries and keep books in their cars to stock them a couple of times a week. Other organizations help as well.
The Fair Acres Family Y maintains the library at its place; the Carthage Parents as Teachers maintains the library at the district’s Early Childhood Center; and other groups help at the other libraries.
The council removed all the books from the libraries at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because it couldn’t be sure the books were virus-free as they were shared among people, but the service has since resumed.
Hartman said much of the efforts of the literacy council is aimed at helping low-income people obtain books to share with their children, and this Christmas offer is an extension of that.
“We want everyone to have a book or more books at their disposal to share with their children,” Hartman said. “Too many children get to school and don’t know how to read. We work with Parents As Teachers. We supply them with books, and that’s another place that gets kids off to a good start when they go to school.
“We have very generous partners throughout the community who share not only money with us but their gently used children’s books, which we then recycle at our seven Little Free Libraries throughout Carthage, and we know that they are used extensively because we cannot maintain inventory. The inventory disappears. It goes right into the libraries and out into homes.”
Hartman said people can take the books for use as gifts and then, if the child outgrows the books and they’re still in good condition, return them to the Little Free Library so someone else can enjoy them.
But there’s no limit on how long someone can keep a book from a Little Free Library.
“There’s a variety of titles in these libraries,” Hartman said. “Books like ‘Max’s Story, a Little Dog in a Big City,’ ‘Santa Paws to the Rescue,’ ‘Santa Paws our Hero’ and ‘Christmas Miracle Pets.’ We try to work through the fifth grade. The idea with building these libraries with three stories is you start on the bottom with smaller kids’ books and work your way up to where the older kids are looking at the upper shelf.”
Hartman said people who have gently used or new books can get them to the Carthage Family Literacy Council in a variety of ways — they can contact him or leave books in the doorway at the Grace Episcopal Church.
“I took three boxes of books out of there a few weeks ago,” Hartman said.
People can also look up the Carthage Family Literacy Council on Facebook.
