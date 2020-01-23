Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.