GROVE, Okla. — When most think of vending machines, they envision vessels full of candy, chips and soda. But a new machine in Grove is different.
In January, officials at Grove Upper Elementary School unveiled a Bookworm Vending Machine — complete with 200 books geared for fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
At the time of its December delivery, Grove was the first school in Oklahoma to host this kinda of machine for students.
The 600 some students at the school will have opportunities throughout the spring semester to earn tokens, which then can be redeemed for a book of their choice.
Tokens come from completing reading challenges or for positive behavior actions, such as showing good character traits, going above and beyond in their academics and behavior, or for bringing a smile to a fellow student’s face.
“It’s so important students can select their own books, access books and to have book ownership,” Miranda Ward, school librarian, said. “They can take these books home, share them with their families, and add to or start their own home library.”
How it came about
In her third year as school librarian, Ward wanted to find ways to put books into her students’ hands. She knew from experience book choice is crucial as students develop reading habits.
“When they select a book that interests them, it begins to create a love of reading,” Ward said. “When you choose your own book, you are making book decisions for yourself.”
When Ward discovered the Bookworm Vending Machine, she knew it would be perfect for the students.
Created by Global Vending Group in Buffalo, New York, the machine uses specially created tokens to dispense books. A grant from the Grove Education Foundation for Excellence helped fund the purchase of the machine and the initial 200 books. A grant from the Grove Rotary Foundation will help fund the next books.
It costs between $1 and $8 to purchase a book for the machine. Ward is purchasing many of the books through Scholastic FACE, which allows teachers to purchase books at a lower cost because the books are given to students free of charge.
Ward sees the machine as a way to provide every student in her school equitable access to books.
“For many students, the books from the vending machine could be the only ones they own and in some cases the only books their family owns as well,” Ward said.
Literacy actions
The vending machine is just one literacy activity Ward is using to encourage her students to read.
Three years ago, she established book clubs for each grade, meeting on a regular basis as either a “lunch bunch” or “snack pack.” Each group has 30 students, with more wanting to join.
“I wanted to create a culture where reading is OK and it’s OK to talk about books,” Ward said, adding the discussion times encourage students to talk about their opinions related to what they are reading as well as promote favorite works.
Ward has also developed a “maker space” area in the library, where she provides creative learning activities. Often, she provides students with a challenge that requires creative and critical thinking as well as hands-on actions to solve a problem aligned with the Oklahoma State Standards.
“I want them to come create and think outside of the box,” Ward said, “where they aren’t worried but are working creatively through their imagination.”
What’s ahead
This year, Ward has encouraged students to pick up one of two reading challenges: The first provides a list of options such as “pick a book written by an author you never read before” or “a graphic novel,” while the other focuses on books found on the Sequoyah Masterlist in Oklahoma.
Ward said the challenges are designed to encourage students to explore books outside their normal reading habits.
“Reading teaches them about different people other than what they are exposed to,” Ward said. “When they read about different lives that others are leading, they develop empathy for others. It opens them up to worlds outside their own.”
Ward also sponsors a schoolwide monthly reading theme that includes a day set aside with time for reading. January’s theme centers on mustaches, so students will wear black-and-white clothing while wearing mustaches on the celebration day.
“I love when students come to me and are wanting to find a book they want to read,” Ward said. “It’s exciting to see them excited about books. I hope this fosters a love of reading which lasts beyond the walls of Grove Upper Elementary. I hope it gives them a love of reading for a lifetime.”
Ultimately, Ward hopes students use reading a book as a way to unplug from their technology-driven world.
“Screen time is so common, they are so used to playing games or doing activities involving screens,” Ward said. “Books give them a time that is just theirs, their own little world where they can escape.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.