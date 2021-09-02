ANDERSON, Mo. — At the beginning of the last school year, Robin Leonard became a customer of at least three different cellphone services.
The director of technology for the McDonald County R-1 School District was tasked with ensuring high school students attending online classes had the internet connection they needed. But the rolling hills, valleys and remote locations in McDonald County made that task difficult, Leonard said. He ended up setting up more than 70 mobile hotspots from at least three different mobile internet providers.
"We have some from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile," Leonard said. "The challenge in McDonald County is that not all carriers are in all of the areas. So we'd have to start with one, and if a student said it didn't work, we'd try another. Sometimes it took a couple tries.
"There were a few places where no carriers worked. It wasn't foolproof."
The lack of broadband access in rural parts of Missouri is a problem that state and federal lawmakers are now working on. While Missouri is below average in terms of offering broadband access, there is hope that a recent announcement from Gov. Mike Parson and future infrastructure packages from the White House will fund serious solutions.
But tech experts caution that money may not go far enough to solve problems posed by geography.
Boosting signal
Broadband is a term that describes the speed of accessing data from the internet. As digital services, websites and other internet-based offerings expand, they use more and more data. A slow or choppy connection to the internet may not be able to deliver those services.
Just like how certain sizes of pipe can handle different volumes and pressures of water, certain internet connections are able to deliver more data to a device as needed. The Federal Communications Commission in 2015 set a definition of broadband as being capable of offering download speeds of 25 megabytes per second and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.
People in the Joplin metropolitan area have several options to shop for broadband, from wired options such as cable or fiber optics to wireless options such as cellphone service.
But people who live away from those urban centers do not have as many options. They may have to rely on options that depend on receiving a signal from an antenna or a satellite orbiting the planet.
That "digital divide" has become a problem as the internet becomes more and more important for daily life. And it affects more than students. Lack of internet access is a handicap for those working from home, and for those who were wanting to use telemedicine and other services during the pandemic.
Many consider broadband internet a utility, on the same level of necessity now as power and water.
In President Joe Biden's American Jobs plan: "Broadband is the new electricity."
The sentiment is no exaggeration, said Sam Tennant, a project coordinator with the Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems of the University of Missouri Extension.
"The White House is seeing the need to treat broadband exactly as a utility. Every rural home didn't have electricity years ago, now we're seeing this with broadband," Tennant said. "Missouri is such a big agricultural state and there is so much tech available for ag, but the state can't utilize it because we don't have the connectivity to run it."
More money
Parson recently announced a plan to use $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to bridge that gap. Officials with the state's departments of education and economic development hailed the plan, noting broadband's importance to commerce and learning. The Legislature must still approve the spending during next year's legislative session.
Broadband development is also on the table in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan approved last month by the U.S. Senate, where $65 billion would build on the money already awarded in the American Rescue Plan. That plan also includes $14 billion to help low-income Americans pay for the service.
The governor said that more than 147,000 Missouri households don't have access to broadband speeds — that translates to about 400,000 residents, mostly in rural areas. But according to federal information, that number may be even higher. Data from the American Community Survey gathered between 2015 and 2019 reports that more than 1.26 million Missourians don't have access to broadband speeds — about 20% of the state's population. And according to data from the FCC, more than 1.04 million of those citizens live in rural areas.
A map developed by CARES shows most of McDonald County's in areas where less than 60% of the population has broadband access. Virtually all of Barton County has less than 70%, as does the eastern part of Jasper County.
Tennant said he believes Missouri has been getting more connected, and that future surveys will continue to show improvement. But he worries that a difference in how agencies count coverage may lead to rural areas continuing to get underserved. While the American Community Survey gets its data from actual residents, the FCC's numbers come directly from internet service providers, which may have skewed data.
"Essentially, they count it by census block," Tennant said. "They are allowed to report that, if one house in a whole block has access, that block is deemed 100% served, and that data is used to allocate federal funds. When you look at the American Community Survey, where they ask individual houses whether they can connect, it's a much different story."
Another limitation has to do with ISPs' willingness to develop their networks, and customers' ability or willingness to pay for them.
Service providers tend to balloon their growth, said Tyler Cooper, editor in chief of BroadbandNow, a customer advocacy group pushing for expanded broadband across the country. But some of those service providers are relying on aging systems that are not built to handle broadband effectively.
Cooper said a vast majority of infrastructure in based on old copper phone lines.
"That infrastructure dates back to the Bell monopoly era, long before YouTube and Netflix," Cooper said. "They were never meant to handle broadband."
Fiber shows the most promise: Fiber-optic cables are capable of sending data at about 70% the speed of light. But installing those fiber cables comes at a cost — Cooper said that service providers will stretch along the outskirts of already established urban centers instead of diving deep into an underserved rural area.
Thus, federal money intended for rural areas gets used a lot closer to urban areas than intended.
"Service providers will think that it doesn't make sense to spend where they won't see any return on their investment," Cooper said. "So providers will build out edge networks that will bolster the mid-population and high-population areas, then claim they are using that to expand broadband. But it's just deepening the broadband desert."
Different options
Both Tennant and Cooper say that while fiber is promising, it's not the only option. Low-earth orbit satellite networks, such as the Starlink network under development by Elon Musk's SpaceX, may be a promising option for difficult areas. But both also say that local governments are better qualified to determine what their citizens would support.
Tennant said that electric companies and cooperatives could partner with ISPs for opportunites, or an area's 5G mobile signal could be boosted.
"I can't say everyone should get fiber, because getting underground lines to houses may not be realistic," Tennant said. "It's up to a community to figure it out ... it does require a bit of innovation to decide what to do, but usually what helps make the decision is what a community is willing to adopt."
Tennant said CARES has resources for cities, counties and other entities to determine a community's desires and pursue federal money for that internet development.
The more of that work gets done, Leonard said, the better off McDonald County students will be — as well as other people across the state.
"I'm glad it's a real topic of conversation now," Leonard said. "I think our leaders see a need to close that digital gap now, where for years I don't think it was a real topic people saw a need for. COVID forced it upon us, and if anything positive was to come out of COVID, bridging that gap to rural communities could be one."
