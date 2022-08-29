Today in the Globe newsroom we watched historical renovation continue.
People are already renting rooms in the the Boots Court motel, a Route 66 icon in Carthage. Renovation of the building continues, after one phase was completed and the motel was reopened.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Planned work on a Range Line bridge.
- A local party celebrating a planned NASA launch.
- A 1950s-era band box being restored.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
