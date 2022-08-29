Boots Court

A newly remodeled room at Boots Court in Carthage awaits guests recently. Five rooms have been renovated, and eight more are in the works. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched historical renovation continue.

People are already renting rooms in the the Boots Court motel, a Route 66 icon in Carthage. Renovation of the building continues, after one phase was completed and the motel was reopened. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Planned work on a Range Line bridge. 
  • A local party celebrating a planned NASA launch. 
  • A 1950s-era band box being restored. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.