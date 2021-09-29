EMPTY BOWLS

Handcrafted bowls sit on a table Wednesday at the Empty Bowls stand at Joplin Greenhouse.

Today in the Globe newsroom we whet our appetites for a delicious fundraiser.

Bowls are now on sale for the upcoming Empty Bowls event, which raises money for agencies that assist the homeless. The event will be held in November at Empire Market.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A disagreement between the city and a woman who owns a property slated for demolition.
  • An update about COVID infections across the region.
  • An upcoming event that's all about farms.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.