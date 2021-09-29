Today in the Globe newsroom we whet our appetites for a delicious fundraiser.
Bowls are now on sale for the upcoming Empty Bowls event, which raises money for agencies that assist the homeless. The event will be held in November at Empire Market.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A disagreement between the city and a woman who owns a property slated for demolition.
- An update about COVID infections across the region.
- An upcoming event that's all about farms.
Want to watch a football game with us? We have extra tickets for this weekend's rivarly game at MSSU, where the Lions will take on Pitt State. Head to our Facebook or Twitter pages to find out how to score your tickets.
Have a wonderful Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.