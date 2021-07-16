The Ozark Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America has rejected an offer for its campground south of Joplin in Newton County.
An overwhelming amount of the council's 31 board members voted on Thursday against accepting an offer for the Frank Childress Scout Reservation. The offer was made at a time when local councils are expected to pay a share of a large settlement for victims who were molested by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago.
Scout Executive John Feick said that the opinions and feedback from people opposed to the sale were met with agreement.
"I don't know of anyone with the desire to sell one of our camp properties, so they were preaching to the choir," Feick said. "We still have to fund a significant contribution to the settlement, so we're going to have to figure out something at some point, but it's clear that one thing we do not want to have to do is sell properties."
The reservation, located at Interstate 49 and Route V between Joplin and Diamond, features 180 acres with a year-round multipurpose building, swimming pool, dining hall, stocked trout pond, hiking and biking trails, and themed features such as a pirate ship, Old West fort and an old mine.
Volunteers with the properties committee said they were relieved with the decision.
"We are feeling very grateful that the committee made the right decision and is researching other options," said Rodney Bechdoldt, a member of the committee. "Our hope was that they would not make a knee-jerk decision. We feel like it's saved for now."
Pressing financial needs
Thursday's decision spares the camp for now. But the Ozark Trails Council, like other councils across the country, will be expected to pay into a large settlement for victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Scout leaders.
Last week, a bankruptcy judge set a July 29 hearing on a proposed $850 million settlement agreement between the Boy Scouts of America and attorneys representing about 60,000 victims of child sex abuse.
The national organization in February 2020 sought bankruptcy protection, moving to halt hundreds of lawsuits by men who were molested as youngsters. The filing was intended to try to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund for victims.
Other Boy Scout councils have already turned to land sales. The Grand Canyon Council, which governs most of Arizona, plans to sell its main summer camp near Payson and part of a Phoenix facility in order to meet its share of $7 million toward the settlement. A camp in Illinois was recently sold and several camps in New York have been offered for sale.
Feick said the Ozarks Trails Council is not yet announcing what its share will be. Responding to speculation, Feick said it was less than $3 million.
"I think most councils aren't sharing that amount until they have a plan to figure out how to take care of it," Feick said. "For us, it is a significant amount. At some point, as we work through this process, we will share it."
That means all options are still on the table, Feick said. Properties owned by the council near Pittsburg, Kansas, and near Table Rock Lake could be sold in the future, he said.
Bechdoldt is hoping donors can come to the rescue to either help with the current situation or help keep the camp used for its intended purpose.
"I really feel like there are people out there who could help," Bechdoldt said. "As we're looking at different options, that person might show up one of these days."
