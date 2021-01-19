Boyfriend charged in severe beating of Joplin woman

A 63-year-old Joplin woman remained in critical condition Tuesday from injuries purportedly suffered during a prolonged assault by her boyfriend.
Police responded at 8:37 p.m. Monday to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of South Wall Avenue, where the woman was discovered unconscious and with obvious facial injuries, according to police Capt. Will Davis.
The woman, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in critical condition. Her boyfriend, Casey L. Malone, 38, of Pryor, Oklahoma, was found on the scene and taken to Joplin City Jail. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree domestic assault and was being held without bond.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge alleges that Malone "physically assaulted her multiple times throughout the day," breaking her left arm and causing a brain bleed by striking her "about the head." Both her eyes were bruised and swollen shut, the affidavit states.
The document says that at some point during the emergency call, the victim stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated by paramedics.
She has not been able to provide police with a statement about what happened due to having been rendered unconscious, but a witness purportedly told investigators that Malone was intoxicated at the time, according to the affidavit. The document says that he has "a substantial criminal history" of assaults and domestic assault "involving weapons and strangulation."
