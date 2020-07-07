The Jasper County prosecutor charged a Carl Junction man Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Jeremiah B. Tyner, 23, had been held without bond on a charge of tampering with physical evidence since the fatal shooting of Amanda N. Parker, 40, in the early morning hours of June 29 on a property on County Road 270, where the couple were staying in a camper.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney dismissed the tampering charge when she filed a count of involuntary manslaughter on Tyner after further investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Tyner was cleaning a Glock handgun between midnight and 1 a.m. the morning in question with a loaded .223-caliber, AR-15-style rifle nearby.
"While in the process of cleaning the handgun, Tyner picked up the AR-15 and pulled the trigger while it was pointed in the direction of Parker," the affidavit reads.
The rifle discharged, and the round struck Parker in the upper chest.
"Tyner did not call for emergency assistance but instead transported Parker to the hospital on his own, where she was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff," the affidavit reads.
At the hospital, Tyner purportedly told a Joplin police officer that he was cleaning a gun and picked up a second gun, accidentally pulling the trigger and shooting Parker.
A previous affidavit filed with the evidence tampering charge alleged that Tyner "attempted to conceal blood evidence by the use of chemicals, paper towels and/or other cleaning supplies."
Kenney told the Globe that further investigation determined that was a misinterpretation of physical evidence found at the scene. She said investigators who took a second look at the crime scene no longer believe there was any attempt to conceal evidence.
