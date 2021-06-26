The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri has partnered with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to bring an entrepreneurship program to young people.
The program, called Career START, began on June 18 for fifth- and sixth-grade students and will continue throughout the summer. Career START is an eight-week program that focuses on career exploration and work readiness. Within the program, there are weekly themed sessions and guest speakers who are local entrepreneurs.
“(This entrepreneurship program) will benefit them in the fact that it will expose them to what career choices they have in front of them as they come out of public schools and graduate with a high school diploma," said Doug Hunt, director of entrepreneurship with the Joplin chamber. "This particular curriculum outline with Venture Lab is the first step in exposing the younger students to the entrepreneurial mindset or what they need to do if they want to choose the path of running their own business."
Boys & Girls Club officials say they are committed to the project by providing staff resources to participate in lessons from the Venture Lab curriculum.
“We are committed to the development and implementation of best practices, early detection tools and research-based intervention as they pertain to supporting youth who are often not experiencing consistent and meaningful educational opportunities involving career awareness, postsecondary options or entrepreneurship,” said Rhonda Gorham, executive director, in a statement.
The program is made possible through a Building Business/Community Partnerships for Afterschool Success grant.
“This will be significant because I’m convinced it’s going to reach one of those students to think differently than they have before about their future. That’s why exposing younger students to career opportunities, rather than waiting till they’re in high school, is critical,” Hunt said.
“If we have these programs with 100 kids and it only inspires one or two to start a business, then guess what? That’s a win,” he said.
