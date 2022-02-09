The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri is among the latest recipients of an Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grant, funded through the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund of the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The club, 317 Comingo Ave., received $2,000 to help youths in the Joplin area broaden their world views by promoting individuality, cultural identity and appreciation of diversity through the Youth for Unity project.
Other grant recipients announced this week are the Missouri State University department of theater and dance, Queen City Rock Camp and the Springfield School District.
“We continually strive to make the Ozarks a better place to live, and one way to achieve this mission is to make it more welcoming and inclusive,” said Brian Fogle, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, in a statement. “We are excited to see the outcomes of these programs, and the differences they will help make in their communities. We’re proud to partner with these organizations to help create lasting change.”
The foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund supports smaller grant requests to ensure the representation of diverse voices in community conversations, engagement and leadership, officials said. Funding through the program is available to nonprofit agencies that serve communities in central and southern Missouri, including school districts, government entities and faith-based organizations with similar tax-exempt status.
Approximately $22,500 is still available for Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grants through June 30. Agencies may apply at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.
