The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri has been named one of 10 finalists in Sparklight's fourth annual Dream Bigger contest, which offers schools and other student-based organizations the chance to win $3,000 for science, technology, engineering or math projects.
Schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states that Sparklight serves entered the contest by submitting a written entry outlining how the money would be used to fund their technology project and how the project benefits students.
In her written entry, Amia Warren, a staff member at the Joplin Boys & Girls Club, said contest winnings would go toward Club Tech, which helps students with their 21st-century technology skills.
“Youth of all ages take part in Club Tech basic training as well as internet safety classes. Club Tech computer skills are developed in such areas as basic software skills, networking, movie production and games," she wrote. "In this program, youth learn how to use technology, create digital content that effectively communicates their ideas and vision to create a better world, and learn about dangers of the internet and cyberbullying. The Club Tech program offers more than 20 curricula, resources and training experiences to enhance learning and skill development in areas such as basic software skills, networking, movie production, robotics, game design and staff training."
Public voting at sparklight.com/contest through March 31 will determine the five winners from among the 10 finalists.
“Through our continued commitment to connecting the communities we serve, we are proud to provide resources enabling enhanced learning opportunities for the bright minds of the future,” said Trish Niemann, Sparklight's vice president of communications strategy, in a statement. “We are excited to see how the leaders of tomorrow will utilize technology both inside and outside the classroom to dream bigger through diverse and innovative ways.”
