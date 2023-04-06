Brad Belk, of Joplin, has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the governor's office announced Thursday.
For the past 36 years, Belk has served the Joplin area as a museum director and public historian. He has written or co-written 11 books and has been involved in the production of more than 30 film documentaries.
He currently serves as community historian for Missouri Southern State University and as restoration director for Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc. He also serves on the City Advisory Board of the Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum and is co-chairman of Joplin’s 150th Celebration Commission. He previously served 30 years as director of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
Belk holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.