BRANSON, Mo. — A Branson-area theme park has announced more than $30 million of upcoming upgrades, and one of those projects could make it easier for Southwest Missouri students to work at the park without a daily commute.
Silver Dollar City this month announced a partnership with a Wisconsin company to build a residence hall adjacent to its attraction, located west of Branson. The three-story building will house up to 300 in accommodations similar to university dormitories.
Each standard room can handle up to four students, giving each group individual beds and lockers with a shared bathroom, large refrigerator and study desk, according to a news release. The residence hall will also feature two common kitchens, gathering spaces, laundry facilities and recreational areas both inside and outside.
Participants in the park's intern program, called Silver Dollar UniverCity, and other work programs would be eligible to live in the hall, according to the release. Participants in the UniverCity program serve in a leadership role within an assigned area and develop skills in the hospitality industry.
Lisa Rau, director of publicity for the park, said the program will be expanded to more than 100 interns next year. The new hall will be available to them and other students, including ones from other youth organizations, and Bridge USA international students.
The hall will be built and managed by Holtz Builders, a company that has developed similar halls for seasonal workers at theme parks in Wisconsin and Tennessee. Residents will pay rent to that company; the amount has not yet been announced. It is projected to open sometime in 2023.
Silver Dollar City employs about 1,500 at the height of its season, Rau said, and a vast majority of those employees are seasonal. The construction of the hall marks the biggest investment the park has made into employee housing.
"We currently have limited on-grounds housing options such as an apartment building and cabins for performers or contract entertainment, and for student organizations that do work/study," Rau told the Globe. "However, (the park has) nothing like this new, exciting project that will help us better meet the needs of our labor force into the future."
An application process will be developed once a projected completion date is more clear, Rau said.
The park also announced an upgrade to its parking and roadway infrastructure with the goal of increasing access to its guest entrance. The project includes 1,200 new parking spaces with improved entrances into parking lots, as well as enhanced pedestrian access routes and a new turn lane into the park. The completion date for the new parking is projected for 2024.
Other upgrades to park features slated to open in 2023 include:
• An expanded Heartland Home Furnishings, where crafters demonstrate the use of 1880s-era equipment. Guests may watch the creation of bedroom sets, bookshelves, desks, cabinets and more in the new factory.
• A new Fried Fancies space with a waterside dining area featuring an additional 200 seats with enhanced decor. The area will be located next to a waterfall.
