The Missouri Southern State University Brass Alliance and the Student Senate will host Brass Day 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Phinney Hall in the Fine Arts Complex.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and feature several performances and educational opportunities, as well as exhibits of brass instruments and accessories. Guest artists Julian Kaplan and Adam Rainey, of the Kansas City Symphony, will also be in attendance.
A concert featuring pianist Kathryn Nenadal, an adjunct professor at MSSU, will be offered at 3:30 p.m. in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium.
Admission to Brass Day is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
